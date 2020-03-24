State Sen. Gene Yaw is reminding older Pennsylvanians and their caretakers that a number of steps have been taken this week to protect seniors during statewide efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
“It is vital that our most vulnerable, including seniors, are protected during this pandemic,” Yaw said. “We should waste no time ensuring that programs are in place and services remain accessible for our older Pennsylvanians.”
The Pennsylvania Department of Aging recently issued guidance to help older adult day centers, adult protective services and senior centers continue to meet the needs of older adults while coronavirus mitigation measures remain in effect.
Some of the guidance addresses temporary senior center and adult day center closings, congregate meal alternatives, and processes that can temporarily be completed via telephone rather than in person. These guidelines are available online at aging.pa.gov.
The department is also relaxing restrictions in the PACE prescription assistance program that require a person to use 75 percent of their medication before seeking a refill. Enrollees who wish to receive an exception must have their pharmacy provider contact PACE at 800-835-8040.
All enrollees should be able to receive free home delivery of medications from their pharmacy. Enrollees who have difficulty obtaining their refills can call Cardholder Services at 800-225-7223.
In addition, the deadline for older Pennsylvanians and disabled state residents to apply for the Property Tax Rent Rebate Program has been extended from June 30 until Dec. 31. The program provides rebates of up to $975 for eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.
The Online Customer Service Center remains open for applicants who have questions about the program at https://revenue-pa.custhelp.com/.
