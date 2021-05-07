Athens High team breaks into Top 10 in Science Olympiad state competition

ATHENS — After finishing 11th in the recent Regional Science Olympiad back in March, the Athens Area Science Olympiad squad set their sights on the state competition with the goal of breaking into the top ten.
With only four short weeks to prepare, the team competed in the state tournament last month — and they accomplished their goal.
Athens scored 189 points, improving upon their regional score by 36 points and the Wildcats came home with a ninth place finish.
Athens medaled in nine events:
2nd Place
Boomilever — Carter Henry, Ethan Denlinger
3rd Place
Home Horticulture — Audrey Clare, Carter Henry
4th Place
Astronomy — Caleb Platukis, Jason Gao
Geo Mapping — Jason Gao, Jacob Sickler
5th Place
Fossils — NyAnna Beeman, Carter Henry
Gravity Vehicle — Reuven Gifeisman, Caleb Platukis, Ethan Denlinger
Write It Cad It — Jacob Hovan, Jacob Sickler
6th Place
Experimental Design — Katie Gorman, Chris DeForest, NyAnna Beeman
Sounds of Music — Katie Gorman, Jason Gao
