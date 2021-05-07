Athens High team breaks into Top 10 in Science Olympiad state competition
The Athens High School Science Olympiad team earned a ninth-place finish at the state competition. Pictured from left to right are Jacob Sickler, Carter Jones, Caleb Platukis, Andrue Andrus, Justin Lynch, Ian Lynch, NyAnna Beeman, Jason Gao, Katie Gorman, Reuven Gifeisman, Carter Henry, Ethan Denlinger, Audrey Clare, Chris DeForest, Jacob Hovan and Coach Jamie McNeil.

 Photo Provided

ATHENS — After finishing 11th in the recent Regional Science Olympiad back in March, the Athens Area Science Olympiad squad set their sights on the state competition with the goal of breaking into the top ten.

With only four short weeks to prepare, the team competed in the state tournament last month — and they accomplished their goal.

Athens scored 189 points, improving upon their regional score by 36 points and the Wildcats came home with a ninth place finish.

Athens medaled in nine events:

2nd Place

Boomilever — Carter Henry, Ethan Denlinger

3rd Place

Home Horticulture — Audrey Clare, Carter Henry

4th Place

Astronomy — Caleb Platukis, Jason Gao

Geo Mapping — Jason Gao, Jacob Sickler

5th Place

Fossils — NyAnna Beeman, Carter Henry

Gravity Vehicle — Reuven Gifeisman, Caleb Platukis, Ethan Denlinger

Write It Cad It — Jacob Hovan, Jacob Sickler

6th Place

Experimental Design — Katie Gorman, Chris DeForest, NyAnna Beeman

Sounds of Music — Katie Gorman, Jason Gao

Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Managing Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.

