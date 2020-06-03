Bradford County residents will see a familiar name on the statewide ballot this fall as Sayre High School graduate Stacy Garrity is the Republican nominee in the race to be the next Pennsylvania State Treasurer.
Garrity will face incumbent Democratic Treasurer Joe Torsella in the November election. Both ran unopposed in Tuesday’s primary.
Garrity served three combat tours — in 1991 in Operation Desert Storm, in 2003 in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in 2008 in Operation Enduring Freedom — while she was in the U.S. Army Reserve.
“I’m a veteran, a businesswoman and I am a proud Trump conservative,” Garrity said on Tuesday after voting. “I spent 30 years in the military. I would probably still be serving but they kick you out after 30. It’s really just time for me to serve again.”
The Sayre High grad was awarded the Bronze Star twice for exceptional service and received the Legion of Merit before retiring from the Army Reserve with the rank of colonel.
Garrity believes her experience in the military will help her as the state’s treasurer — especially when it comes to working with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.
“In the Army, when you have a mission to accomplish you have to reach across the aisle. You don’t have the luxury to sit back and wait to work with people that you have more in common with or like. You really have to work together and you have to accomplish things, and I’m sure that I can do that with Gov. Wolf,” Garrity said.
Garrity, who is a vice president at Global Tungsten & Powders Corp., was excited to cast a vote for herself on Tuesday while also admitting that she will be in a tough race in November.
“I have a bit of an uphill battle because I’m not a politician (so) I don’t have good name recognition, but it was fantastic being able to vote for myself and to be able to vote for the (other) Republicans,” she said.
Garrity believes one of the main goals of the state treasurer’s office should be keeping the budget under control.
“With these severe budget deficits with coronavirus and the current treasurer’s office allowing the governor to spend $900 million, almost a billion dollars more, last year than what was appropriated by the House, I think that we need somebody that is truly going to be devoted and look out for Pennsylvanians and taxpayers,” Garrity said.
Garrity listed several priorities that she will bring with her to Harrisburg if she’s elected.
“One of the first things I’d do would be a wholesale review of the office because two out of the last three treasurers were convicted on corruption charges,” she said. “(I will) look at the hidden investment fees — there were $6 billion in the last decade with our underfunded pensions — so when you’re paying all that money to these investment groups it kind of defeats that purpose of having higher risk, higher reward kind of investments.”
According to Garrity, the number one priority on her list is transparency.
“The most important thing is to really be transparent because our current treasurer’s office got a C rating in transparency, and I don’t think Pennsylvania should be average in anything,” Garrity said. “Finally, I think just change the culture in Harrisburg, and the way to do that is to just shine a bright light on the process so that we can give our taxpayers the tools to hold government officials accountable.”
Garrity has been campaigning — although mostly virtually through Zoom meetings — and she will continue to try to reach voters as the sprint to the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3 begins.
The Sayre High grad is hoping Bradford County residents — both Democrats and Republicans — will support her in November.
“I think anybody that knows me knows that I’m totally devoted to the commonwealth — I always have been. I would really be the watchdog for Pennsylvanians and our taxpayers,” Garrity said.
Find more information about Garrity’s campaign at www.garrityforpa.com or on Facebook under Stacy Garrity for Treasurer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.