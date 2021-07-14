SAYRE — A narcotics investigation conducted by the Sayre Borough Police Department resulted in the arrests of two Elmira residents in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 11.
Rodney K. Williams, II, 28, and Elizabeth T. Goins, 29, were arrested following a traffic stop on Spring Street in Sayre.
A search warrant executed on the vehicle operated by Goins led to the discovery of 58 grams of purported methamphetamine and various paraphernalia, according to Sayre Police.
Williams was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $85,000 bail after being charged with possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication device.
Goins was placed on $50,000 unsecured bail after being charged with fleeing and eluding.
“The investigation continues and more arrests are possible,” Sayre Police said in a press release.
