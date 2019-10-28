TOWANDA — Bradford County Historical Society president Henry G. Farley called the Annual Meeting of the society to order at 6 p.m. October 7, 2019 in the Great Room of the museum. Farley recognized the board of trustees, staff and volunteers.
Trustees recognized were Rita Carey, Joyce M. Marr, O. B Crockett, Henry G, Farley, J. Kelsey Jones, Joseph D. Jones, Janet R. Ordway, Raul Azpiazu, Sue Roy, Wm. Alan Shaw, Mary Skillings, Margaret Walsh, Coleman Butler (Student) and Trevor Wills (Student).
Society volunteers recognized were Guy Abell, Cindy Brown, Tom and Ann Carl, Sarah Edsell, Elaine Engisch, Lois Ball Martin, Joe Mingos, Diane Pelton and Sue Roy. Volunteers with 50 or more hours during the year: Diane Pelton, Elaine Engisch, Lois Ball Martin and Cindy Brown.
Minutes of the 2018 meeting were approved, and written reports of the President, Treasurer, Secretary and staff were presented to the attendees.
Society Manager/Curator Matthew Carl presented his report with a Power-Point presentation that gave the audience a look at special projects, operations, programming and community outreach, print and electronic media outreach, museum, and gifts of artifact and manuscript.
Carl reported that we had 95 people/families/organizations donate to the collection this year. This was more than double the donations from last year. Carl further reported that our website was used by 5,700 People over the last year. Our Facebook has 1,329 likes, up 137 since our last annual meeting. Our Twitter page has 75 followers.
Denise Golden in the Library Clerk’s Report stated that there were 449 registered Library Patrons from the following states and Victoria British Columbia: Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Vermont and Wisconsin.
Henry G. Farley was appointed Editor of the Settler. 2020 will mark Farley’s 18th year as editor of the quarterly magazine of the society.
Margaret G. Walsh, chairperson of the nominating committee, presented the names of Joseph Jones, Sue Roy, Joyce Marr and Margaret Walsh to be elected to serve a three-year term on the board of trustees. The motion was seconded and carried.
Society president Henry G. Farley presented the Society Awards.
The Clement F. Heverly Outstanding Service Award named for a man who was instrumental in recording the history of the county was presented to the Troy Historical Society. The Troy Historical Society was founded in 2008 to record and preserve the history of Troy Pennsylvania. This group has persevered and grown and now have a permanent home. The history and archives of Troy will be forever safe in the new museum and the group of volunteers that have made this happen are a true inspiration. Janet Ordway of the Troy Historical Society accepted the award.
The Leo E. Wilt Award is given in honor of Leo E. Wilt who was a pillar of help for the society. He and his wife, Mary, kept the society going for many years. This is given to an individual who has shown diligence and leadership in the recording, preserving or disseminating county history. This award was presented to Sayre native Mary Ellen Patterson Kunst.
Farley said that Mary Ellen Patterson Kunst, who is currently serving as the historian for the Town of Chemung, New York, has spent her life in the pursuit and documentation of local and family history. Mary Ellen’s interests have spanned from history in Sayre Borough to the extremely well-documented history of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Ridgebury and St. Anne’s, Bentley Creek to her amazing study and documentation of the Junction Canal from Athens to Elmira.
President Farley then announced that there was a second recipient for the Leo E. Wilt Award this year due to the fact that during the transition of the annual meeting to its current format last year no awards were presented he the Surprised Society Manager/Curator Matt Carl announcing Matt as the second recipient of the prestigious award for 2019.
Farley said that “Matthew Carl is known as one of the foremost historians for the history of Barclay Mountain along with LeRoy and Southwestern Bradford County. As Manager and Curator of the Bradford County Historical Society, Matt has used his many talents to display, record and preserve the history of Bradford County. Matt will go down in the history of the county with the great historians who have come before him as he has carried their work forward.”
Following the presentation of the awards Farley announced to the group that 2020 will be the one hundred fiftieth anniversary of the founding of the Bradford County Historical Society in 1870. The society is one of the oldest in the Commonwealth. He then announced that for the kickoff of the anniversary year the society has partnered with the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition and they will be bringing their 67 women 67 counties display to the Bradford County Museum during the opening of the museum May 7, 2020.
The meeting was adjourned, and refreshments and tours were available.
