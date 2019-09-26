ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Officials from Athens Township announced Wednesday that a portion of Joy Street and Vista Drive will be closed on Friday morning.
“Please be advised that a portion of Joy Street and Vista Drive will be closed on Friday morning, September 27, for approximately 1 hour between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. while a road sealant is applied and drying time is allowed. No traffic will be allowed through during this time,” a press release said.
