ELMIRA — Elmira City Court Judge Ottavio “Otto” Campanella and Chemung County Family Prosecutor Damian Sonsire have announced their intentions to run for Chemung County Judge.
An election to fill the position became necessary when current County Judge Chris Baker was elected to the state Supreme Court in November.
“My legal experience in criminal and family court will help me to be a fair, knowledgeable and consistent Chemung County Court Judge,” Sonsire said when announcing his candidacy.
When announcing his campaign Campanella wrote, ”I welcome the support of the community and hope that the people of Chemung County will give me the opportunity to continue to serve them as their next Chemung County Court Judge.”
Both candidates come with extensive experience in working with legal matters in Chemung County. Campanella has worked as a full-time Elmira City Court Judge for the past six years, and in the past year he was also appointed to act as the Acting County Court/Family Court Judge.
“It is an honor to serve the people who live and work in Chemung County. I will continue to work hard, be fair and impartial and faithfully apply the law,” Campanella said in a prepared statement.
Sonsire worked as a Chemung County assistant district attorney for over 16 years handling felony prosecutions, and for the past two years has worked for the Department of Social Services as an assistant Chemung County Attorney.
“I hold people who abuse and neglect children accountable for their actions. Working directly on cases that affect children, our area’s most vulnerable population, has been an important lesson in how critical it is to have a legal system through which everyone has a voice,” Sonsire said in a prepared statement.
When Sonsire announced his candidacy, he did so with statements of support from Robert Hauptman, retired chief of the Elmira Heights Police Department and retired justice of the Elmira Heights Village Court; Bill Driscoll, retired New York State Police senior investigator and retired justice of the Horseheads Village Court; Michael McDarby, retired lieutenant of the New York State Police; and Rebecca Walp, retired chief clerk for Chemung County Family Court.
On his Facebook page, Campanella thanked Chemung County Legislator Marty Chalk and former Elmira City Police Chief and current Chemung County Legislator Scott Drake for endorsing his candidacy.
Sonsire graduated from Notre Dame High School and then attended Elmira College before obtaining his law degree from the University of Dayton. He has been admitted to practice law in New York since 2001.
Judge Campanella graduated from the State University at Stony Brook and went on to earn his law degree from Syracuse University College of Law. He has been admitted to practice law in New Jersey since 1993 and and New York since 1994.
The Chemung County Board of Elections website has no update as to when the primary or actual election for the County Judge position will take place.
