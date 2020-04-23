TOWANDA — Representatives from the Apprise program of B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. remain available by phone to counsel individuals regarding Medicare, Medicaid, Advantage Plans, Medigap/Supplement, prescription plans and the Pennsylvania PACE program.
Information is available on the numerous medical insurance and prescription drug eligibility programs available. Assistance with the completion of various medical forms and applications is also available.
These services are offered as part of the Apprise program, and by telephone only until future notice to adhere to current social distancing procedures in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Apprise representatives are available to discuss insurance and prescription medicine issues for Medicare beneficiaries of all ages, and to advocate for individuals as necessary. This service is confidential and offered at no cost.
For additional information or to schedule an appointment, please call the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. at 1-800-982-4346.
The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging; the United Way of Bradford County; the Lycoming County United Way serving Wellsboro and southern Tioga County; and the United Way of Susquehanna County. For additional information on Area Agency on Aging services, please call 1-800-982-4346.
