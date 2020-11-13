WAVERLY — Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Department of Health designated three places as “yellow zone” areas on Wednesday. In addition to Chester and Staten Island, Waverly was also designated.
That has implications for the Waverly Central School District which now must conduct testing — 20 percent of all students, teachers and anybody else on site — in order to still have onsite instruction.
That word came down to Waverly Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles on Wednesday and he set in motion plans the school had already engineered for just such an occasion.
“I had an emergency meeting with the administration and an hour-and-a-half later we came up with two plans,” he said at Thursday’s Board of Education meeting.
He said that, if they can get testing, they made a plan for how to do that.
“We already had a plan built that we put into our state plan,” he added. “We already worked through that. We also took our nurses to see Elmira do their testing last week. We’d been looking at the binox test and did the binox testing training so we were prepared for that. We had a lot of the pieces of the puzzle.”
He said that they then looked at how to proceed if they weren’t allowed to do onsite testing.
“We started getting ready for virtual,” Knolles continued. “We sent out surveys for the kids who will need to be fed if they can’t get here. We sent out surveys to see how many people would volunteer for testing if we were able to do testing ... We’ve been working over a lot of those pieces for the last 24 hours.”
Right now, the school district is working with the county and the state and has 5,000 test kits on the way. They are scheduled to be sent out today.
“In order for us to be open, 20 percent of our student-teacher population — about 400 — would have to be tested each week. We have more than enough tests to get us through for a while.”
Knolles said that the school district would share those test kits with the village.
“We’ll work with the village going forward,” he said. “It’s not just a school issue, it’s a village issue. We have that piece of the puzzle.”
The county and state are also sending PPE — N95 masks, gowns, gloves, face masks — to get them through two months.
“Once we get those pieces in what we need is a cooperating partner for laboratory,” added Knolles.
And that’s where the current hold up is.
They had a testing site in the village a month ago.
“When we were putting that together with the state department of health we partnered with the Guthrie Clinic,” noted Knolles. “They have what’s known as a CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) certificate, which is a laboratory certificate. We can’t operate without a partner with a CLIA certificate. Once we get that, we’re ready to go. Right now, we’re waiting on Guthrie and the health department to work their way through that.”
Knolles said that if they’re confident that the paperwork will clear and they’ll have authorization to do testing at the school site by 10 a.m. they’ll move forward and the whole process will be seamless.
“The (school) nurses are trained to do what we need to do,” said Knolles. “We may need to add a few assets at the high school level. We’ve worked with Greater Valley. The EMTs are able to give these tests.”
“If we don’t have it by 10, we’ll look to go virtual.,” he said, adding that, depending on where they stand with the paperwork, virtual learning could last anywhere from one day for set-up to multiple days, potentially until Thanksgiving break. The worst case scenario is we just can’t get those papers authorized.”
The binox tests them selves are non-invasive, lower nasal tests that don’t need to go to a lab.
“You put it in a credit card size device, add a drop of reagent. It’ll change color after 15 minutes and that’ll tell you whether you’re a positive case or a negative case,” said Knolles. “It’s not a tremendously invasive or complicated test.
The bottom line is that Waverly’s school district is in as good a place as it can be.
“All of the things we can do as a school district I believe we’ve done,” said Knolles. “Now it’s a matter of getting some cooperation on a CLIA certificate so we can do testing here. If we have to go virtual, we still have to test. We’ll have to test 20 percent of the people here on campus. We’ll minimize the number of people we have on campus and then we’ll probably use Guthrie to do our testing. We may be sitting on 5,000 tests and not be able to test.”
