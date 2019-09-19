ATHENS — The beginning of Tuesday night’s Athens School Board meeting featured a presentation from fourth grade teachers and students at SRU Elementary as the group showed board members how they start each school day.
As part of the new initiative called “Caring School Communities” classes from kindergarten through 8th grade in the district hold morning circles and closing circles.
Teachers and students form a circle and say good morning to one another before participating in some type of bonding exercise.
At Tuesday’s school board meeting, the group — which also included school board members Karen Whyte and Kathy Jo Minnick — played “two truths and a lie” where each person gives two true facts about themselves and one lie — and their partner has to guess which one is the lie.
“We want to develop young adults who are collaborative citizens, who can get along with each other despite their differences,” Athens Superintendent Craig Stage said of the new program. “They learn how to interact with each other in a positive and effective way — and it will ultimately reduce our behavior issues (and) our bullying.”
Stage said he has heard plenty of positive reviews from teachers.
“(It’s been) very positive. They know it’s a commitment of time, but they’ve already seen the positive results from it,” said Stage. “The kids are interacting more positively. They engage in better discussions when we ask them to work in groups, and they are also sharing more. Part of it is they are feeling safe to share their opinions, their ideas and their thoughts which helps with them becoming critical thinkers down the road.”
Board OKs bond refinancing
At Tuesday’s meeting, the board heard from bond consultant Audrey Bear and bond council Dave Unkovic on the refinancing of the district’s 2012 bond and 2013-A bond.
Business manager Laura Perry told the board last week that interest rates are close to a 40-year low and refinancing the bonds could save the school district $268,000 — which is a 4 percent savings.
The district usually uses a threshold of 2 percent savings when considering whether refinancing a bond makes sense, Perry told the board.
Following a lengthy presentation on Tuesday night — which included board members asking questions of the experts — the board voted to move forward with refinancing those two bonds.
“I think the board did an excellent job doing their due diligence, asking good questions (on Tuesday),” Stage said. “They have a responsibility to make sure that we can save money where we can. We have to be responsible to our community and our taxpayers and I think that was a perfect testament of that last night with the board taking that action.”
