GILLETT — Ben Rupp, grandfather of Amanda Conklin, Volunteer Coordinator for Bradford and Sullivan Counties of the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, was recently featured in the Army’s 80th Division Veterans Association Blue Ridge Service Magazine when letters addressed to him in 1944 turned up in a castle in Luxembourg in 2018.
Amanda shared the story with seniors at the Gillett Active Living Center in honor of the Veteran’s Day holiday:
“In April 2018, my aunt (Ben’s daughter), Annette, received an email from Bill Black, one of the leaders of the 80th Division Veterans Association. A man by the name of Jacques had found a letter addressed to Ben in the attic of a castle in Luxembourg that he and his family inherited after his aunt passed away in early 2018. For his entire life, neither Jacques nor his family were allowed access to most parts of the castle- but that all changed when they became the new owners of the castle, Chateau de Birtrange.
After Jacques came across the letter, he reached out to his friend, Arnaud a WWII collector, to try to trace the origins of the letter. Through the magic of the Internet, Arnaud, residing in Brussels, Belgium, was able to get the letter from a castle in Luxembourg, connect with Bill from the 80th Infantry Division Veterans Association across the world in Nebraska, who then connected with Annette in Pennsylvania and the letter, written more than 70 years ago, was finally delivered to its intended recipient. A total of three undelivered letters, each from his younger sisters, were found in the castle over the past year!
In 1944, the castle was used as headquarters of Gen. George S. Patton’s Third Army in the Battle of the Bulge. My grandfather fought during the Battle of the Bulge but the letters that were delivered to the castle never reached him. Now, as one of the last living members of his Company (Company M, 318th Infantry Division), and having outlived his sisters, the original authors of the letters, he now has possession of the letters that were sent so many years ago.
My grandfather has always been, and will always be my hero. Like many other veterans of the Second World War, he hardly ever talked about it; I can only imagine the things that he saw while fighting overseas. He lost many friends in the war and in the years since, and sadly, as his health declines, there becomes less and less of an opportunity to hear the history that he lived through.
As we reflect on Veteran’s Day, I plead to you and your loved ones — if you are a veteran or love a veteran, please share your story. If you don’t like to talk about it, write it down and store it away — you don’t need to share it with anyone right now. These living histories are things that cannot be learned about in textbooks. Future generations will cherish the stories you’ve left behind and it will help bring them a greater understanding of what their ancestors experienced by making a personal connection.”
If you are interested in learning more about journaling or telling your story, please contact Amanda Conklin at the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-982-4346 to learn about upcoming writing workshops for seniors.
“In the end, we’ll all become stories.” — Margaret Atwood
The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging; the United Way of Bradford County; the Lycoming County United Way serving Wellsboro and southern Tioga County; the United Way of Susquehanna County and the Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Tioga County Commissioners. For additional information on Area Agency on Aging services, please call 1-800-982-4346.
