SEWER BOARD
Buy Now

The Waverly Sewer Board held it’s monthly meaning on Tuesday evening.

 Ryan Sharp/ Morning Times

The Waverly Sewer Board met on Tuesday evening to discuss the findings of a report regarding the amount of grease in the Village sewer systems.

The numbers were abnormally high given the time of year. The amount of grease is typically low in the summer months.

However, it was noted that this is a problem throughout New York State, and not only in Waverly.

The Board suggested running a series of tests via manhole covers on Clark St. and Pennsylvania Ave. in order to localize the source of the extra grease.

Also discussed was the amount of money that should be in the Board’s capital reserve fund. The current balance is around $137,000.

Several projects that need to be taken on in the next seven to 10 years, such as new membranes for filtration, can become expensive.

Some members of the board suggested setting some money aside for that project in the near future, but also not overtaxing people for something that does not need to be done immediately.

Ryan Sharp can be reached at rsharp@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9463 ext. 231. Follow @RealRyanSharp on Twitter.

Load comments