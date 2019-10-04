United Way campaign sets new high goal

TOWANDA — The Bradford County United Way is setting its sights higher than ever for its 2020 fundraising campaign.
Executive Director Kerri Strauss recently announced that the community organization is looking to raise $545,000 through the campaign, up from the current year’s campaign of $540,000, which was accomplished.
“This year, we’re adding four new agencies to the list of organizations we are assisting,” she said. “One of them is the Carantouan Greenway in the Valley. They applied for funding to put up signage along the Diahoga Trail.”
Strauss noted that the other three organizations are the TACO Food Pantry in Wysox, Salvation Army in Towanda and the Northern Tier Industry and Education Consortium — bringing the United Way’s total reach throughout the county to 48 agencies.
Valley organizations that receives support from the United Way include:
• Sayre Public Library
• Sayre House of Hope
• Sayre Salvation Army
• Sayre Historical Society
• Penn-York Opportunies
• The Bridge of the Penn-York Valley Churches
• Bradford County Regional Arts Council (Sayre Theatre)
• Area Agency on Aging (Meals on Wheels)
• Habitat for Humanity
• Project GROW
• Valley Relief Council
• Mad Hatter Cafe kitchen program.
As far as reaching its new goal, Strauss explained that the United Way will look to build its base of 102 local businesses that utilize employee donation programs.
“We’ve always had strong support from local companies, and we’re getting more businesses to join in,” she said. “Current companies are also looking to offer more incentives to their employees, and we’re also expanding the Pledge-to-Win raffle.”
For the 2020 campaign, Williams Auto Group and Dandy Mini Mart were named as the corporate partners.
“That means that they’ll be offsetting the cost for us to run this campaign,” Strauss said. “We’re so happy to be partnering with them for this campaign as they do a lot for the Valley and the Bradford County communities as a whole.”
To donate or contribute to the Bradford County United Way, or to learn more information, visit www.unitedwaybradfordcounty.org.
“We’re so excited to start another annual campaign,” Strauss said. “We receive such amazing support from the community every year and we can’t thank them enough. We know we’re making a big difference, and their support allows us to do that.”
