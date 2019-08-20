SAYRE – “History Under the Stars” will return to the Sayre Historical Society on Saturday with music by Dr. Maria Sanphy followed by an outdoor history program on Howard Elmer Park presented by Sayre historian James Nobles. Admission is free for this event.
Dr. Sanphy, proprietor of Sanphy’s Academy of Music & Arts in Sayre, will begin the festivities at 7:15 p.m. with a small chamber orchestra playing Americana, patriotic and classical music.
The historical program is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. as the evening sky begins to darken.
The subject this year will be “Howard Elmer Park: A Jewel in the Center of Sayre.”
“Howard Elmer Park, named in 1911 to honor Mr. Elmer as the founder of Sayre, is a small green space filled with memories and memorials from years past to the present day,” according to Mr. Nobles, a retired history teacher at Sayre High School and founder of the Sayre Historical Society. “The brief History Under the Stars program will include all the memorials, from the earliest memorial honoring assassinated presidents to the latest memorial honoring all veterans.”
“The park was established in 1894 through a deed which transferred the park to the Borough of Sayre with the promise to maintain the property as a public park,” Nobles said. “Any other use will cause the land to ‘revert’ to its donor, the Sayre Land Company, or its successors.”
The program will end at 8:30 p.m. as the End of Summer Fireworks begin.
The Sayre Historical Society is an all-volunteer, non-profit historic preservation organization funded in part by the Bradford County United Way and the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency.
On Saturday, September 7, the museum will be presenting the annual History Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Yesterday’s Gentlemen, a history re-enactment troupe from Owego, will be participating along with musician Charlene Thomson as well as local organizations displaying unique history treasures from Sayre’s past. A number of tables are available free to local individuals and groups interested in displaying their Sayre-related artifacts. For more information, visit the museum Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m., or e-mail the museum at sayrehistorical@yahoo.com.
“Scouting in Sayre” will open on September 7 as part of History Fair. The new exhibit will feature rare images and interesting history relating to both Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts from the earliest days of scouting to the present.
