As Bradford County entered the “green phase” of Gov. Wolf’s reopening plan, the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases remained at 46.
Most of the cases are in Sayre, where there are 20.
Three people in Bradford County have died due to complications of the coronavirus.
Pennsylvania has seen over 70,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, and 5,400 people have died.
The number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Tioga County on Friday was 138, an increase of two from Thursday.
The death toll related to the virus remains at 21, with 19 of the deaths confirmed to have taken place at Elderwood skilled care facility in Waverly.
One more recovery was announced on Wednesday, bringing the total in Tioga County to 79, including at least 24 at Elderwood.
Additionally, 108 individuals are in mandatory quarantine.
The number of active cases in Chemung County decreased to two on Friday, as 110 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 105 people have recovered.
Three have died from complications of the virus.
Over 376,000 people in New York have tested positive for COVID-19, and over 29,500 have died.
New York’s Southern Tier began a phased reopening last week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.