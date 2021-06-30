Sayre, PA (18840)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 86F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.