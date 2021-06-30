Land leases for three towers in Orwell, Smithfield and Wysox townships were approved by Bradford County Commissioners last week as part of an effort to improve emergency communications in areas where it has been lacking.
According to Public Safety and Planning Director Matt Williams, two other towers are currently in development in Troy Township and at Mt. Pisgah County Park, while officials look for additional sites in Ridgebury Township and the Camptown area.
“While we’re doing this, we’re building these towers heavy enough that we will be able to lease space on them to cell providers to enhance cell phone communications in more remote areas of our county which, again, has a public safety aspect,” Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller said.
The land lease with Foster Communications along Shores Hill Road in Wysox will include a backup dispatch facility that can be utilized in the case of an “end-of-the-world scenario” that knocks the 911 center in North Towanda Township offline, Miller noted.
The county had conducted a study to identify these “gray areas” of emergency radio coverage, although Miller noted that the county’s topography could continue posing challenges in some areas after the new towers come online.
“The whole point of this is to reduce that (lack of coverage) as much as humanly possible,” he said.
The tower planned for Mt. Pisgah would provide a new home for the equipment the county currently has on leased space on a state-owned tower at the park.
“The state is adding more radio communications on their towers, which interferes with our antennas,” Miller explained. “In order to eliminate that, we’re putting up our own more robust tower.”
The county hopes to fund these towers with some of the $5.8 million it recently received in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Miller said this, broadband expansion, and a Bradford County Manor water treatment expansion due to increasing Department of Environmental Protection regulations are currently included in preliminary discussions about how to use the funding, “but again we’re still lacking a lot of details in what we can and can’t do with those funds.”
Lease agreements with the three properties approved Thursday will continue through June 16, 2041.
All five towers currently in development are expected to be completed this year.
