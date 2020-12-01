The Waverly Glen Park has been a favorite recreation spot for Valley residents for a long, long time — and thanks to a major renovation project, it should stay that way for another generation.
A project, which began a few years ago with a $490,000 state grant and an inspired plan drawn up by village officials, is closing in on the final stages and should be completed in the spring.
The project has included the construction of a new bathroom, upgrading the main pavilion, a new amphitheater, and a path that leads all the way to the waterfall, which will feature a new foot bridge.
“We have a lot of different goals for this project, but the village believes that this is a special place,” Waverly Mayor Patrick Ayres told the Morning Times during a walkthrough of the park in early November.
Ayres knows how important the Glen is to Waverly residents and plenty of people throughout the Valley area.
“You talk to anyone who grew up in Waverly and you mention the Glen, depending on how old they are, they will talk about the wading pool that used to be here. They will talk about music that was held up here. They will talk about family picnics. They will talk about coming up here and spending their summers up here,” Ayres said. “I’m one of those people. I grew up in Waverly. I spent thousands of hours at The Glen.”
When you enter the new Waverly Glen Park, you will see new paving and landscaping as well as a refurbished tennis court. A redone pavilion features new concrete and a new electrical panel that will allow for events to be held there.
The new amphitheater, which has unique rock seating, will be a new place for concerts to be held.
When you take the path to the waterfall you will get to enjoy a new footbridge thanks to a generous donation from the Aronstam family. Deputy Mayor Andrew Aronstam and his siblings Robin, Christine and Robert made a $3,000 donation in honor of their parents Dr. Robert and Margaret Aronstam so the village could build the footbridge.
“My parents were big supporters of Waverly. My mother served on the village board and my father was a huge supporter of everything Waverly. We’ve been looking for a project, just to get something out there to remember mom and dad, Dr. Robert Aronstam and Margaret Aronstam, and their four children,” Andrew Aronstam said. “This came up and this is a project that my mother would have been just crazy about participating in, so I talked to my siblings and I said ‘I’m going to do this, do you want to participate?’ And they said absolutely they wanted to participate ... We would do anything for Waverly.”
Ayres believes the footbridge will be a fan favorite.
“When you are standing on the footbridge, you are in the air and you are looking right at the waterfall. Can you imagine the number of senior photos and wedding photos here?” Ayres said.
The Aronstams are just one of close to two dozen supporters of the Waverly Glen Park project. Some of the other donors are listed below:
- Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation
- Owen Insurance
- Thomas and Elizabeth Tranter
- Corning Enterprises
- Dan Leary
- American Legion Post 492
- Chemung Canal
- Laura Hoppe
- VFW Auxiliary 8104
- Kris and Renee Kinsley
- Tim Clark
- Waverly Memorial Post Bell Jar
- Les Goble
- Leprino Foods Community Foundation
- Myer, CuFCU
- Waverly Recreation Booster Club (WRBC) Golf Tournament
- Music of Bob Masteller event
- WRBC, Lions Club and Community Foundation
- WRBC Basketball Fundraiser
- WRBC, Guthrie Foundation
- WRBC, First Energy
- WRBC, Waverly Community Chest
- WRBC, Larry and Linda Sampson
- WRBC, Tioga Downs
- Katherine DePumpo Harding Memorial
- WRBC
- William Brace/Richard and Maureen Farr
“The community support has been great. We’ve had individual donations, we’ve had corporate donations,” Ayres said.
Ayres also noted the help from people like former Mayor Dan Leary, Aronstam and Waverly Recreation Director Dave Shaw.
“(They have been) fabulous. The village board has also been very supportive. Everybody has been working together. I think we all bring different strengths to the table and different things that we do. The Street Department, Water Department, Parks and Rec. work together. We couldn’t do (this) unless all the village employees work together.”
Aronstam pointed to the importance of Ayres’ leadership as the village works to make sure the Glen will be a local landmark for years to come.
“The mayor has led the process since the beginning,” Aronstam said. “What Waverly is going to end up with is something substantial that’s going to be here for a long time and that’s what the mayor wanted when he first came up with the idea. At first I said ‘are you kidding, we’re not going to be able to afford to do this,’ but he came up with a road map and I’ve just been behind him trying to support him with the booster club and trying to help him raise money and we’ve been very successful.”
Ayres believes Waverly Glen Park is not only a great place for people to visit, but it’s an important piece to the economic and tourism puzzle for Waverly and Tioga County.
“A lot of people come to Tioga Downs. Not everybody gambles. What if a family comes and dad wants to go play golf one day at Tioga Country Club and mom wants to go some place with the kids — we’re 10 minutes away. So they come here,” Ayres said. “To me, this is not just an investment in recreation, it’s an economic development investment for the Village of Waverly. At the same time, it provides a fantastic place for village residents and also (residents) from the greater Valley (area) to come. And all these pavilions are rented out. People have picnics, reunions, so it does over time generate some revenue.”
Ayres also feels the Valley is lucky enough to have several different parks for people to enjoy.
“I think the Valley as a whole presents a lot of recreation opportunities, but they are different. You go to Round Top. Round Top is a beautiful park. This is different than Round Top. This is an old school park,” said Ayres, who also pointed to the Diahoga Trail and Valley Playland, which is also being rebuilt in the next year.
While the Valley has several beautiful parks, Ayres is “biased” when it comes to which one is on top of any rankings.
“I’m biased because I’m from Waverly, spent a lot of time here, but I believe this is a special place. I believe as a park, this is a unique park. It’s an old-school park. It reminds me of areas up around Ithaca, like Truman and Buttermilk Falls. This is a Finger Lakes park.”
