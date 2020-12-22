TOWANDA — The Pennsylvania State Police and Attorney General’s Office are currently investigating Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman, although the reason for the investigation is unknown at this time.
Salsman’s personal attorney, Sam Stretton, confirmed to the Morning Times on Tuesday afternoon that there was an ongoing investigation involving Salsman.
“I’m familiar with the investigation. That’s really all I can say right now,” said Stretton, who told the Times that he has been Salsman’s “personal attorney for a long time.”
Word of a search warrant being conducted on Salsman’s office started to spread on Tuesday morning. Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko told local media that he believes the raid was only at Salsman’s personal law office across the street from the courthouse and that nothing happened in the actual District Attorney’s office.
Salsman’s former law office is located at 12 Park Street in downtown Towanda.
The Morning Times reached out to the State Police, which referred all questions to the Attorney General’s office.
“We have no comment at this time,” the attorney general’s press office told the Times.
Bradford County Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller said he didn’t have much information on the investigation, but he believes Salsman will be able to continue working as district attorney while it plays out.
“As far as I know, I would believe that he would still be able to practice as DA in the current situation unless something comes up that we don’t know anything about,” Miller told the Morning Times on Tuesday afternoon. “You are obviously innocent until proven guilty so it’s not like you have to take a leave of absence or anything like that.”
Salsman is currently in his first term as Bradford County’s District Attorney after defeating former assistant district attorney Al Ondrey in last November’s general election.
The Morning Times reached out to Salsman for comment but had not heard back from the district attorney as of press time.
