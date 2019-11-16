ULSTER — Christmas may still be over a month away, but the season is kicking into high gear at the Ulster Fire Hall beginning at 10 a.m. today as the Happy Tails No Kill Animal Shelter sponsors “Christmas in the Country.”
The event will feature approximately 40 vendors and crafts specialists as well as live music by members of Sanphy’s Orchestra, a Christmas flea market, food, games, story-times, raffles, gift-wrapping and picture opportunities with Santa Claus.
Children and family pictures with Santa will be offered between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., with pet photos with Santa opportunities to be announced at a future date in December.
Proceeds from the event will help fund the completion and operating expenses of the Happy Tails shelter on state Route 6 in Burlington Township. When it opens, the shelter will be a refuge for abused and abandoned animals.
More information can be found online at the Happy Tails No Kill Animal Shelter Facebook page or its website at www.happytailsnokillanimalshelter.com.
