SAYRE — Residents who are 65 and older will now have a chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine thanks to an effort by Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
Guthrie announced Thursday that a public COVID-19 vaccination clinic for those aged 65 or older has opened at the former K-Mart building at 2900 Elmira Street in Sayre.
Only residents of Pennsylvania and New York who are 65 or older are eligible for an appointment to get vaccinated at the K-Mart clinic. Expansions to include other groups will be made, pending on the limited amount of available vaccine allotments.
CEO and President of Guthrie Dr. Joseph Scopelliti said that Guthrie is prioritizing the older age group since they are at the greatest risk for severe cases and death attributed to COVID-19.
Scopelliti said during a virtual press conference on Thursday afternoon that the clinic is focusing on this group for now and may open up to include the 16-64 age group with certain severe medical conditions added to the Phase 1A priority list earlier this week by the Department of Health pending further federal guidance.
The old K-mart building is ideal for Guthrie to use since it’s easily accessible from the major roadways, it has a large parking lot conducive to serving many people, and the facility has been able to set up connection to its electronic medical records, according to Scopelliti.
“It was a fortuitous purchase that now fits a nice use for us,” he said.
Guthrie staff held a practice round at the clinic earlier that day to scope out the flow of client traffic and made sure that the process would run smoothly.
“There’s some logistics around the vaccine registration, recording, following up on patients — they have to wait for 15 minutes after the vaccine before they can go home,” Dr. Scopelliti.
He noted that Guthrie expects about 500 residents to come through the site daily. The appointments are estimated to take between 20-30 minutes each.
One obstacle that Guthrie foresees at the new clinic is the unpredictable federal distribution of vaccine doses.
“We do anticipate that on a weekly basis, we get a re-supply of vaccines. That’s the way it’s been working for the past five weeks. It’s not always the amount that we anticipated but it is significant,” Scopelliti said.
He noted that residents shouldn’t fear that their state will run out of vaccines since pharmacies and other facilities that offer the vaccine tend to exhaust the supply quickly as a result of using the doses on as many patients as possible before the next shipment arrives.
“Our goal is to use up our supplies as quickly as possible, so that does mean that from time to time we’re going to run out. We think it’s much more important to use the supplies we have quickly, meaning get everyone that we can possibly get vaccinated as quickly as possible,” he said.
Scopelliti added that Guthrie is asking for patience from the community at this time as the vaccine rollout shows to be an ongoing process.
Locals aged 65 and older had filled the available appointment slots for the first vaccine distribution at the clinic as of Thursday evening, according to an update from Guthrie. The earliest scheduled appointment was for 8 a.m. today and the process will last through next week and end at 5 p.m. next Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Appointments were required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and walk-ins were not accepted and won’t be accepted to ensure that staff can practice social distancing and administer the vaccines safely.
Those eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine now and who haven’t been vaccinated yet can schedule an appointment once Guthrie announces the next distribution schedule. At that time, appointments can be made on the eGuthrie app, or by calling Centralized Scheduling at 866-488-4743.
To create an eGuthrie account, sign up at eGuthrie.org or call 855-348-eGuthrie (855-348-8474) for assistance.
