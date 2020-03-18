MANSFIELD — In response to SAT and ACT testing sites closing across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mansfield University of Pennsylvania announced that it will waive the SAT/ACT test requirement for Fall 2020 admission consideration.
The university will now be test-optional, meaning students may choose to submit test scores if they have them, but applications from students without test scores will also be considered. The lack of test scores will not impact the university’s evaluation of the student’s application.
“During these challenging times, we want to make sure that all qualified applicants to Mansfield University have an equal opportunity for admission consideration,” said Dr. Charles Patterson, President of Mansfield University. “Students should not be disadvantaged by their inability to take the SAT or ACT due to testing site closures.”
The waiver applies to both domestic and international students and is effective immediately. For more information, including any applicable restrictions, visit admissions.mansfield.edu.
Mansfield University admissions can be contacted by email at admissions@mansfield.edu or by phone at (570) 662-4243 and toll free 1-800-577-6826.
Mansfield University is a member of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE).
