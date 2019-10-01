ATHENS — A 28-year-old Sayre man was jailed following a domestic dispute that occurred Sunday morning in Athens.
According to police, officers were dispatched around 5 a.m. for a call of a physical domestic incident.
While responding to the scene, the officer observed the suspect — later identified as Xavier Reed Lyon — fleeing the location in a white pickup truck.
Lyon failed to stop for over half a mile as the officer pursued with emergency lights and sirens on in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop, according to police.
Once stopped, the driver was directed out of the vehicle and was identified as Lyon, police said.
Police said Lyon informed them that he had “got into a fight with his wife, and that he was trying to leave for the night.”
An officer from the Sayre Borough Police Department assisted on scene and learned that Lyon had physically forced open the entrance door, broken the door frame, and had a verbal argument which led to physical altercation.
Officers said that their investigation revealed that Lyon had choked and struck the victim “several times with a closed fist in the face.”
Lyon also grabbed the victim’s phone and smashed it, which lead to a juvenile calling for help, police said.
Following transport to the Athens Township Police Department, Lyon was charged with strangulation, simple assault, harassment and attempting to elude an officer, police said.
Lyon was arraigned on $50,000 bail by Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton, and will appear before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on Oct. 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.