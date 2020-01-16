WAVERLY — Three seats on the Waverly Board of Trustees will be up for grabs when voters hit the polls in March.
The future of the seats currently held by trustees Steve Burlingame, Kevin Sweeney and Andrew Aronstam will be decided on March 18, after trustees voted this week to set election day.
The positions each carry a two-year term, and polls will be open on that date from noon to 9 p.m. at the village hall at 32 Ithaca St.
For village residents over the age of 18 interested in running for the board, the deadline for petitions, which can be filed online, is 5 p.m. on Feb. 11. Questions can be directed to the village office at 607-565-8106.
While Aronstam, Sweeney and Burlingame are filling those seats at least for now, another position on the board opened up this week as it was announced that Keith Engelbert had resigned.
Engelbert, who was in the first year of his first term as trustee, was forced to resign after moving out the area, Mayor Patrick Ayres said.
As village mayor, Ayres holds the decision of appointing an individual to finish out Engelbert’s term if he chooses. He confirmed on Wednesday that he would, in fact, appoint someone to the board.
“It’s too early in the process to tell who or when someone will be appointed, but we will certainly have a full village board moving forward,” he said.
