OWEGO — On Wednesday, the Tioga County Industrial Development Agency heard a brief update and five-year recap on the impact that the county’s Rural Economic Area Partnership has had throughout the area.
Since 2014, the REAP board has successfully secured $704,000 in grant funding for community needs such as housing, workforce development, small business support, county infrastructure and municipal support.
“There’s been a lot of discussion on the significance and relevance of REAP,” said county Economic Development Director LeeAnn Tinney. “We’ve been working very closely with them, and as a result of that you can see there’s really been an uptick in activity.”
“This is relevant because we have funds that are available specific to REAP communities,” Tinney said, and noted that up to this point opportunities haven’t been fully utilized.
Through REAP, several critical studies have been initiated to benefit the county as a whole, like the housing strategy action plan; the fiber optic feasibility study and business plan; the countywide code enforcement feasibility study; and the workforce development study.
In order to fulfill its community development mission, REAP has worked to build strong partnerships with the county Economic Development and Planning department, as well as the IDA, Tioga Opportunities and more.
The group has worked toward positive impact in the small business sector, which can be seen in Newark Valley, Nichols, Owego and Waverly communities, Tinney said.
“(TEAM Tioga) worked hard last year in getting out to the municipalities and making our presence known,” Tinney said. “As a result, we’re aware of what’s going on in the communities and understand when there’s a need and we can address that need pretty quickly.”
REAP is one of four designated zones in the country and is given priority consideration when it comes to the award of USDA Rural Development funds.
The REAP board is currently in the process of planning for the future, and with feedback from community stakeholders, a strategic plan is being developed to help guide a cohesive strategy for future initiatives.
