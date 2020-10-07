ATHENS — A student at Athens Area High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from Superintendent Craig Stage.
“The intent of this communication is to notify our school community that we were informed today, October 6, of a COVID-19 positive case within our Wildcat family. A student at (Athens Area High School) has tested positive for COVID-19,” Stage said in a statement on the school district’s app.
According to the press release, the student and family are “following all protocols and have been quarantining since last Thursday, October 1.”
Stage stressed that even with the first case of COVID being confirmed in the district, the learning models as well as extra-curricular activities will continue as they have been so far this year.
“In working with the (Pennsylvania) Department of Health there is no need to change learning models at this time because of the many safety protocols implemented as well as the steps taken by the students’ family to ensure everyone’s good health and safety,” Stage said. “All extra-curricular activities will continue as planned at this point. If there is a need for contact tracing, individuals will be contacted by the Department of Health.”
Bradford County has seen an increase of 125 new cases of COVID-19 since Sept. 20. According to the most recent report from the State Department of Health, Bradford County is currently up to 235 confirmed cases of the virus dating back to March. There are also 23 probable cases in the county.
Stage acknowledged that the increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County has raised the level of “concern and anxiety” in the school community.
“We know that within our community we are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and that has caused an increase in concern and anxiety. We want to thank parents/caregivers for constantly communicating any concerns they may have with sending their children to school,” Stage said. “We also want to thank you for keeping us updated on potential exposures to COVID-19 or when tests have been conducted. This collaboration has allowed us to conservatively and cautiously approach the COVID-19 pandemic. We are committed to keeping our school doors open and our students, faculty and staff as safe as possible.”
Stage stressed the importance of abiding by health and safety measures.
“The increased number of COVID-19 cases within Bradford County are not happening in our schools, but within our communities,” Stage said.
“This is a stark reminder that we need to continue to be diligent in our health and safety measures. The pre-screening process is working. Please continue to take your child’s temperature and review the symptoms chart with him or her every morning prior to school. Please wear a face covering when in public and in areas that you cannot physically distance yourself from each other. Please wash your hands often, and when you cannot wash your hands please use hand sanitizer.”
