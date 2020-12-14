Bradford-Tioga Head Start will have some extra money to continue their mission of serving local children and families thanks to a COVID-19 relief grant.
In an announcement made on Dec. 1, U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa) informed that Bradford-Tioga Head Start Inc. will receive half, or approximately $1,638,062, of a $3,376,124 grant awarded by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Human Services to aid Head Start and Early Head Start programs in the Commonwealth.
The grant is funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and will be allotted for the current fiscal year, which started in November.
“The programs offered by Head Start give local children essential opportunities to learn and grow while also supporting area families in need. Over the past 35 years, Bradford-Tioga Head Start has helped improve thousands of children’s lives right here in PA-12,” a press release made public by Keller’s office quoted him stating. “I thank (the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Human Services) for its continued support of these critical programs and applaud the outstanding work that the people of Bradford-Tioga Head Start do to educate our children, strengthen our families and better our community.”
Bradford-Tioga Head Start Inc. Executive Director Jody Thomas explained that funds provided by the grant will aid the organization in providing “comprehensive services” to children and families in need throughout both Bradford and Tioga counties.
Thomas stated that along with operating 19 classrooms staffed with certified teachers throughout both counties, Head Start also supplies children ages birth to five from families who qualify due to low income levels with nutritious meals, transportation and Kindergarten preparation as well as offering parenting classes for parents starting in pregnancy and connecting families with resources able to offer other life sustaining services.
As with most organizations across the nation, Thomas stated that Head Start has faced challenges this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but have seen success as they have moved to a mostly virtual model of operation, utilizing Zoom video conferencing instead of face to face meetings to connect with local families.
“(There are) definitely some challenges but we still see very good outcomes...we really are doing well, parents are staying engaged, our staff is able to stay engaged with families as well so I think that just proves the importance of our programs in their lives and they want to have those connections,” Thomas commented.
Thomas noted that in November Head Start saw an 89 percent participation rate with families who have stayed connected to the program through virtual visits and an 88 percent participation rate for families still involved with live sessions.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start has also been able to provide area families with food voutures to local grocery stores during the pandemic through CARES funding.
“I know (it) has been very appreciated because food is a real issue right now for our families,” she related.
Thomas explained that one of the largest challenges for Head Start throughout the pandemic has lied in technology, as they have worked hard to ensure families, especially in such a rural area, are equipped with devices and internet access of high enough quality that they are able to participate in virtual meetings.
Thomas stated that overall however, Bradford-Tioga Head Start is “positioned much better” than in the spring, as they are more organized and staff are more familiar with how to carry out programs within pandemic-related restrictions.
“(I) appreciate the support the communities have been giving our program as well as our staff have been incredible, they’ve stepped up to the plate and really dedicated themselves to providing this service so that we’re really grateful for,” she said.
