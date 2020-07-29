NICHOLS — The Village of Nichols board was playing catch-up at Monday night’s meeting, clearing the docket of a number of items.
One of the topics on the docket was a new noise control law that was passed. The law basically says there should be no loud noises in the village between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. Some of the things included in the ban would be loud motorcycles, chain saws, mowing and loud music.
“We’re just waiting for confirmation that it’s been registered with the Department of State,” said Nichols mayor Leslie Pelotte, noting that as soon as they have confirmation that the law has been recorded it will go into effect.
The board also delved into the budget.
“The village budget is not a big budget but we’re still tightening our belts,” she indicated.
The village isn’t sure how much paving money it will get from CHIPS (Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program).
“When I got the letter back in June it said that there might be a 20 percent reduction because of COVID,” she said. “I think the reduction might be higher than that because we’re still in New York Pause.
“We’re holding the money we have this year over to next year. We have a reduction in our sales tax and things like that, so we’re holding things pretty close to our vest and making sure we get the necessities done.”
Pelotte said that not having Tioga Downs up and running had impacts that went beyond tax money.
“We have a lot of folks, horsemen, who rent here in the village. We have people that work there that rent,” Pelotte said. “People are just not spending the money and that hurts our residents. It just hurts everybody.”
The village’s work on the New York Rising (Community Reconstruction Program) initiative was also a topic for discussion.
“We talked about the completion of second and third of our four projects,” Pelotte said.
The two projects were the Cady Park and Memorial Park improvements; and the village’s emergency preparedness, which includes a message sign, an evacuation siren and generators for the village’s evacuation shelter. The village is in the close-out phase of those projects.
“They went very well,” said Pelotte, indicating that the park is getting a lot more use since the improvements.
In other news, Pelotte announced that the Kirby Band will be playing in Cady Park on the first four Monday nights in August. The concerts will run from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be no refreshments.
She also said that the village’s Labor Day parade and other festivities have been canceled due to the pandemic. The Labor Day parade had happened every year for over 100 years.
The next meeting of the Village of Nichols board will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24.
