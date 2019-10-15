Guthrie accredidation
SAYRE — Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital has been awarded a three-year accreditation in breast magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) as the result of a recent review by the American College of Radiology (ACR).

MRI of the breast offers valuable information about many breast conditions that may not be obtained by other imaging modalities, such as mammography or ultrasound.

“This accreditation confirms Guthrie’s commitment to offering the highest level of care possible to women at greatest risk for developing breast cancer,” Guthrie Chairman of Radiology, Dr. Joseph Ronsivalle said.

The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. It is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR Practice Parameters and Technical Standards after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field. Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs are assessed.

