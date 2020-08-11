ELMIRA, NY — Cassandra Dunlap, of Sayre, was among the graduates celebrated during a virtual event hosted on Sunday, May 31. Dunlap earned the following degree(s): BS
While Elmira College tentatively plans to host an in-person Commencement event in early- to mid-August 2020, the event on May 31 marked the original Commencement date and celebrated the students’ achievements with raising the 2020 Class banner, ringing of the bells, and a toast by the College’s president and his wife, Dr. and Mrs. Lindsay.
Dunlap was among the 2020 Elmira College graduates recognized with multiple honors and prizes, including summa cum laude, magna cum laude, and cum laude honors, and induction into Phi Beta Kappa, the oldest national honors organization.
Dunlap was recognized for: Summa Cum Laude .
Founded in 1855, Elmira College is a private, residential, liberal arts college offering 25-plus majors, an honors program, 17 academic societies, and 18 Division III varsity teams. Located in the Southern Finger Lakes Region of New York, Elmira’s undergraduate and graduate student population hails from more than 20 states and nine countries. Elmira is a Phi Beta Kappa College and has been ranked a top college, nationally, for student internships. The College is also home to the Center for Mark Twain Studies, one of four historically significant Twain heritage sites in the U.S., which attracts Twain scholars and educators from around the world for research on the famous literary icon. Proud of its history and tradition, the College is committed to the ideals of community service, and intellectual and individual growth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.