ALBANY — After a failed attempt last year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is hopping in for a second round in his effort to legalize recreational marijuana.
As part of his 2021 budget proposal, Cuomo looks to enact the Cannabis Regulation and Taxation Act, which would control the production, distribution, transportation and sale of cannabis within New York State “for the purposes of fostering and promoting temperance in their consumption, to properly protect the public health, safety, and welfare, and to promote social equality.”
The whole legalization initiative would be overseen by a newly formed Office of Cannabis Management, which would be responsible for disbursing taxed funds and issuing licenses for dispensaries and on-site consumption — such as cafes.
Individuals over the age of 21 would be able to purchase one ounce, or 28 grams, of cannabis per day.
Cuomo’s proposal also includes permits for cannabis catering services, which would regulate the consumption or sale during a pre-determined period of time at a given location.
The bill would impose new taxes on adult-use marijuana.
Cultivated cannabis would be taxed $1 per dry weight gram of cannabis flower, $0.25 per dry weight gram of cannabis trim, and $0.14 per gram of wet cannabis.
Retail-dispensed cannabis would be taxed at 20 percent.
The budget also states that “the same sale by any entity to a retail dispensary is taxed 2 percent of the invoice price, but collected in trust for, and on account of, the county or a city with a population of a million or more in which the retail dispensary is located.”
According to budget documents, legalization would generate $20 million in the first year; $63 million in 2022; $85 million in 2023; and $141 million in 2024.
The new proposal does not specifically delineate how the tax funds would be spent, which was a contentious point that ultimately halted his legalization effort last year.
However, it does note that funds could go toward public safety, substance abuse and oversight of the program itself.
State documents also note that counties like Chemung and Tioga — with populations less than 100,000 — would not be able to opt out of retail cannabis dispensaries. They could, however, pass ordinances which dictate location and hours of operation
Cities or counties whose population exceeds that figure would be able to, but the substance would still be legal to possess.
Regarding the state’s medical marijuana protocol, the new bill would allow patients to grow their plants at home, as well as add autism to the list of qualifying conditions.
With regional public and traffic safety in mind, Cuomo also recently announced a unified legalization effort with Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Rhode Island and New Jersey.
According to a Pew Research Center report from November 2019, two-thirds — 67 percent — of Americans are in favor of legalizing cannabis, while 32 percent oppose.
Lawmakers will vote whether to accept the governor’s spending plan before April 1.
