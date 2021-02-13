WEST BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — Bradford County Correctional Facility Warden Donald Stewart reported Thursday that the jail was COVID free and visitation has resumed, although in a limited capacity.
Last month, Stewart reported that the jail officials had to perform mass testing in December after two inmates on their way to a rehabilitation facility tested positive for COVID-19.
Following the mass testing, 23 inmates and four employees were found to be positive, although most had tested negative by the time of the January Prison Board meeting.
During Thursday’s Prison Board meeting, he said two employees had been quarantined in recent weeks due to positive COVID-19 tests, but one of those employees returned to work on Thursday while the other was slated to return Friday.
Previously, the jail automatically quarantined any new inmates for 14 days, but Stewart said that has changed. They are now testing inmates as they come in, and then testing them again after they conclude the 14-day quarantine period.
“So they get tested twice before going into population now,” he said.
With visitations, Stewart said they limit the number of visitors that can be in the visitation room at one time. Current limits are two inmates, with two visitors per inmate.
Stewart noted that no contact is allowed with visitations.
