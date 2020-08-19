The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Tioga County increased to 208 on Tuesday, according to a press release from Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey.
Seven of the cases are active.
The death toll related to the coronavirus in Tioga County is 25, with 22 of the deaths having ties to Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
The number of recoveries in the county increased to 176.
Chemung County also added two cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 158.
Eleven cases are currently active.
Three COVID-related deaths have been recorded in Chemung County, along with 144 recoveries.
Over 431,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, and over 32,000 have died.
In Pennsylvania, the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Bradford County remained at 86.
Over a third of the cases are in the Sayre Zip Code, where 33 cases are the most in the county.
There are also eight cases in Athens and five in Ulster.
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
Over 122,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 7,400 have died due to complications of the virus.
