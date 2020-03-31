Two connected with Bradford County Jail have coronavirus

WEST BURLINGTON — Two individuals associated with the Bradford County Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the county.
“The first case involves an inmate, who traveled to Bradford County from out of the region on the day of his arrest and was committed to the BCCF on March 17, 2020,” the release said.
The inmate had reported being exposed to COVID-19 upon arrest, but did not receive testing when he was examined. He had not yet exhibited symptoms of the virus, and therefore did not meet the testing guidelines, the release said. The inmate has been in isolation with a surgical mask since arriving, and will remain there for a prescribed amount of time.
It was reported to BCCF last week that the arresting officers began showing symptoms of the virus.
“As a result, on (March 26) it was decided to test the inmate for COVID-19,” the statement said. “On (March 27), a positive result was received.”
The inmate has remained asymptomatic while remaining in isolation.
“The second case involved a contracted medical provider who was in the facility for several hours on Tuesday, March 24. The provider had no symptoms before or during the time in the facility and followed standard medical precautions. While the provider did meet with several inmates, minimal if any physical contact was reported,” the release said.
Inmates that met with the provider are being checked for symptoms twice daily, while other inmates are being checked three times a week. Jail staff is checked daily for symptoms upon entry. Inmates will not be tested for COVID-19 until they show symptoms.
“Medical services at the facility are provided by PrimeCare Medical, Inc., and they have initiated internal policies and staff training on our behalf to ensure that all reasonable and expected steps are in place to prevent the spread of the virus within the facility,” the statement said. “Also, we are working with the Pennsylvania Departments of Health and Corrections, to ensure the safety of both staff and inmates at the Facility.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.