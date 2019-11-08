Due to an update of the Bradford County General Election results, the following county results that were reported in Wednesday’s Morning Times have been updated:

• Total ballots: 13,195 (37.02 percent of registered voters).

• County Commissioners — Daryl Miller (8,899), Doug McLinko (8,636), Ed Bustin (3,930), Robert Stevens (2,616).

• Coroner — Thomas Carman (11,250).

• District Attorney — Chad Salsman (7,494), Albert Ondrey (5,186).

• Auditor — Eric Matthews (8,726), Sebrina Shanks (8,086), Jeff Warner (3,861).

• Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts — Dawn Close (11,428).

• Register and Recorder — Sheila Johnson (11,480).

• Sheriff — Clinton Walters (12,124).

• Treasurer — Matthew Allen (11,364).

