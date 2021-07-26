The Tioga County Public Health Department continues to monitor COVID-19 cases and plan for the fall and winter seasons, according to a press release from the department.
“We are keeping a close eye on the COVID variants, of which there are many; however, not all these variants pose a concern, due to the way that they mutate. For a complete listing of variants, visit cov-lineages.org,” the press release said.
Tioga County Public Health officials say they are keeping an eye on the Delta strain of COVID-19.
“We are watching one of the variants, the Delta strain. This variant is classified as a strain, because when it mutated, its genetic material changed in a way that makes it more transmissible. Although the Delta strain appears to be more transmissible, the symptoms seem to be less severe than the original COVID-19,” Tioga County Public Health officials said in the press release.
The press release noted that with many restrictions lifted across the state, people are getting back to enjoying things that they missed last year, such as vacations, sports events, concerts, and being more mobile in general.
“With that in mind, it is not surprising that we will see spread of COVID-19, in all forms, including the Delta strain, across the state of New York,” the press release said.
According to the press release, some individuals that have been infected with the Delta strain have been hospitalized; however, many have no symptoms.
“We do know that the risk of hospitalization is increased for those with underlying health conditions, obesity, respiratory vulnerability, and overall health status,” health department officials said.
Tioga County Public Health recommended the following ways to protect yourself and others:
- Getting a good night’s sleep
- Eating a healthy, balanced diet
- Exercising regularly
- Getting vaccinated
If you have not been vaccinated, or it has been less than two weeks since your last vaccine, health officials recommend you:
- Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces
- Stay 6 feet from others who don’t live with you
- Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth
“If you have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine, speak with a healthcare provider that you trust. Current evidence suggests that the COVID-19 vaccines offer protection against variants. If you are looking for a site to be vaccinated, please visit vaccines.gov,” the press release said.
“Additionally, everyone should continue to wash their hands often with soap and water, follow guidance at their workplace and local businesses, wear a mask when using public transit (i.e., plans, buses, trains, etc.), and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.”
For more information, follow the health department’s Facebook page (@Tioga County Public Health), or check their website: ph.tiogacountyny.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.