SAYRE — A Waverly woman was arrested for marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession after hitting a child on a bike with her vehicle on Friday, Aug. 30.
Upon arriving at the scene on Pitney Street, police said they observed one juvenile male laying in the roadway being treated by Greater Valley EMS, and a “bicycle that was all bent and broken up.”
While approaching, the officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle involved in the accident.
Police identified the driver as 26-year-old Anna Marie Schutz.
Police said Schutz was asked where the marijuana was located in the vehicle, and she handed two clear bags — containing a total 9.7 grams of marijuana — to the officer after pulling them from a children’s diaper bag.
Schutz was charged with one count of possession of a small amount of marijuana, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, for the possession of rolling papers.
Schutz “performed fine” on all field sobriety tests, police said.
