Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Luke Mosier, 29, Waverly, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. The Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Mosier for the offense occurring on Dec. 3, 2019.
Shyanne Place, 20, Towanda, was sentenced to State Intermediate Punishment; State Intermediate Punishment is a two-year program run by the Department of Corrections. It begins with at least seven months of regular state prison. If approved, the inmate will then be place in a drug/alcohol program. The third part is outpatient treatment and supervised placement in the community under drug and alcohol testing and monitoring. The Department of Corrections must be satisfied that the prisoner has made progress in rehabilitation from substance abuse. If not, the prisoner will be dismissed from the program and resentenced. Place will pay fines of $2,000.00, and court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver-Meth, both felonies. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Place following investigation of incidents that occurred in North Towanda Township on Jan. 15, 2019 and Feb. 22, 2019.
Kristi Jo Comstock, 30, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for a term of three months to 23 months, 29 days, a fine of $1,000.00, restitution of $90.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony offense. The Attorney General’s Office arrested Comstock following investigation of an incident that occurred in Athens Township on June 3, 2019.
Ashley Larrabee, 21, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, followed by Probation Supervision for 12 months, fines of $1,500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (Drugs), (1st-10), a misdemeanor, and Fleeing and Eluding, a felony of the third degree. The Pennsylvania State Police Department arrested Larrabee following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda Borough on April 13, 2019.
John Stabile, 57, of Winterville, Ohio, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for six days to six months, fines of $300.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (1st in 10), a misdemeanor. The Pennsylvania State Police Department arrested Stabile following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on Jan. 17, 2010.
Ryan Hunsinger, 26, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 110 days to 12 months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. The Athens Township Police Department arrested Hunsinger for the offense occurring on March 22, 2019.
Timothy Thurston, 37, Monroeton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 60 days (flat), 24 months County Intermediate Punishment for 24 months; County Intermediate Punishment involves a combination of restrictions and supervision. It may include home confinement, electronic monitor, and substance abuse treatment. Violations can result in incarceration. Thurston will pay fines of $2,500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (drugs), (2nd in 10), a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree. The Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Thurston for the offenses occurring on April 18, 2019. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Thurston following investigation of incidents that occurred in Monroe Borough on Dec. 3, 2018.
Bonnie Goble, 53, Athens, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 18 months, fines of $700.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking, misdemeanor of the third degree. The Athens Township Police Department arrested Goble for the offenses occurring on March 18, 2019, and March 20, 2019.
Holder Taylor, 25, of Waverly, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three days to six months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (drug related), (1st in 10), a misdemeanor. The Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Taylor for the offense occurring on April 6, 2019.
