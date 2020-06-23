A new case of COVID-19 was reported in Chemung County on Monday, bringing the total to 113.
The newest reported case is the only one currently active.
Three people in Chemung County have died due to complications of the coronavirus, while 109 have recovered.
In Tioga County, there were no new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday. The total of positive cases remains at 151.
The death toll related to the virus in Tioga County remains at 24, with 22 of the deaths having ties to Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
Elderwood has seen at least 42 recoveries from the virus, contributing to the county’s total of 112.
Nearly 412,000 people in New York state have tested positive for coronavirus, and over 31,000 have died.
In Pennsylvania, the number of cases in Bradford County remained at 50.
Most of the cases are in Sayre, where there are 20.
Three people in Bradford County have died due to complications of COVID-19.
Statewide, Pennsylvania has seen over 82,000 total cases of COVID-19, and over 6,400 people have died.
