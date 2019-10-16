NICHOLS — On Tuesday, officials broke ground on the $3.373 million Nichols Joint Fire District station building, with completion anticipated by this time next year.
“It’s been a long time coming, we’re looking forward to getting this started,” said Fire District Chairman Chris Williams.
“This would not be possible without the New York Rising Program,” said village Mayor Leslie Pelotte. “Because of that, we were allowed to get the levee accredited, which meant we were able to keep the fire house here in the village.”
Otherwise, flood insurance costs would have required the department to move outside the village.
“Everybody has worked so hard on this,” Pelotte said, and praised the engineering firm, Chianis and Anderson.
“The work we’re doing here is going to make the firehouse more flood resilient, and the response will be much better with anything that happens,” said Pelotte. “Trucks are packed two deep (in the building right now), so they won’t have to move one out if they need a truck in the back.”
Previously, Chianis and Anderson representatives said the facility had “really reached its prime,” and that trucks “are kind of packed in there like sardines.”
“This is going to be a much more efficient department,” Pelotte explained. “They’re going to be able to respond better. It’s going to be a better facility.”
The building will increase from 3,900 square feet to 7,800 square feet.
The expansion will include four new truck bay areas, toilet and shower rooms and a mezzanine that will house three offices and one storage room.
The mechanical, plumbing and electrical systems in the existing building will also be upgraded as well as the fire alarm system.
Additionally, the renovations include the removal of the existing wood structure mezzanine, fixture and finish upgrades in the two bathrooms, the replacement of the existing hollow metal doors and frame with insulated doors and frames, the replacement of the existing windows and overhead doors and an increase in the height of the two center overhead door entrances from 12 feet to 14 feet.
Pelotte noted that the new building will have plenty of space for training exercises.
“Training in the garage isn’t the best way to do it,” she said. “I can’t wait for the equipment to come, which will be very shortly.”
“In 2011, during the flood, we became our own little island,” said Williams. “Jim Pierson and his wife Marsha, they worked out of the little kitchen to feed three meals a day to about 300 people. If we get another flood, I’ll have a bigger kitchen for you to work in.”
“It was a real community effort during the flood,” said Pelotte. “We have a truly great fire department. They did such a tremendous job.”
