NICHOLS — On Tuesday, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office announced that a 31-year-old Nichols man was arrested following an investigation into an armed bank robbery last week.
According to police, Adam M. Robinson of West River Road in Nichols, was arrested for robbery, first degree; criminal use of a firearm in the first degree; and grand larceny in the fourth degree.
The arrest followed an initial investigation of a report of an armed robbery at the Community Bank on East River Road in the Village of Nichols, where police said a male subject had entered the bank, displayed a pistol and demanded money.
Robinson was arraigned by Justice Michael Grinage in the Nichols Town Court and remanded to the Tioga County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail or $200,000 bond.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the New York State Police and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
Police said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Criminal Investigations Division at (607) 687-1010.
