EAST SMITHFIELD — As the coronavirus crisis keeps much of the general public indoors, Animal Care Sanctuary (ACS) is asking for support so care can continue for its animals.
“We are struggling to keep afloat in this difficult time, and we need your support now more than ever,” ACS CEO Joan Smith-Reese said. “We need donations of cat and dog food and we are in dire need of financial assistance to keep the sanctuary running.”
Because spay and neuter surgeries are considered “elective” procedures — the shelter was forced to close its clinic on Friday — ACS is anticipating a surge in new kittens this spring, which will drive up the costs of running the non-profit facility.
“The current closure of our clinic and reduced hours with our adoption office has us missing adoption fees and general donations that we count on to keep the sanctuary running,” Smith-Reese said. “We are coming up with many ways to include you in the goings on at the sanctuary through daily Facebook, Instagram and Twitter posts. We strive to look at the world through the eyes of the rescued cats and dogs at the sanctuary and when we do, we feel hopeful, safe and assured that we’ll get through this. We want to share this inspiration with you and remind you that we are in this together.”
Smith-Reese noted that, because the clinic is closed and adoption hours have been reduced, the sanctuary is also experiencing a drop in donations.
“We are committed to keeping our animals unaffected by the current circumstances by making sure they have plenty of food, veterinary care, and daily affection and activity,” she said. “We are working hard to keep them happy, dry, and warm.”
More information on donating can be found online on Animal Care Sanctuary’s Facebook page or its website at www.animalcaresanctuary.org.
