TROY — Electronics recycling has proven to be complicated, to say the least, over the past decade since the Covered Device Recycling Act of 2010 was enacted and banned “covered devices” from landfill disposal.
Covered Devices are items such as desktop computers, monitors, laptops, computer peripherals and televisions.
The Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority (NTSWA) has always gone above and beyond to provide an outlet to recycle these banned items. However, these materials are very labor intensive and costly to collect, process, and recycle.
Therefore, effective January 1, 2020, NTSWA will no longer be accepting electronics for recycling on a regular basis. Instead, the NTSWA will be hosting collection events in Bradford, Sullivan and Tioga Counties. Materials accepted at these collections will be for a charge.
“This change was made to offset the overwhelming cost to process and recycle these materials,” states Leigh Twoey, Recycling Coordinator.
“The Authority absorbed the cost to recycle electronics for the last several years but can no longer sustain such efforts. NTSWA prides itself in being able to offer such a vast variety of recycling services and looks forward to continuing our recycling efforts for many more years to come. The Authority thanks everyone for their continued recycling efforts, support, and understanding,” a press release said.
Please visit www.NTSWA.org or contact Recycling Coordinator, Leigh Twoey, for a complete list of materials recycled by NTSWA and for a list of upcoming e-waste collection events.
