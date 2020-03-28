Owego, NY – Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey reported as of 3:15 p.m. today, she received the following updated Tioga County COVID-19 Statistics:
• Six confirmed cases.
• 62 Individuals in mandatory quarantine. These are individuals who have had close contact with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea or Italy and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19.
• 29 Individuals in precautionary quarantine. These are individuals who have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea or Italy while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.
• 93 tests are pending.
In light of this updated information, Sauerbrey said she wanted to issue an updated press release to provide the most current up-to-date information.
Going forward, Sauerbrey reported that she anticipates receiving daily statistics at 4 p.m., therefore, press releases will be sent immediately following.
For further information, please refer to the following resources:
• Facebook at Tioga County Public Health
• Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line – 687-8623
• NYS Coronavirus Hotline: 888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19)
• Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline – 607-354-0965.
In Chemung County, the health department reported Friday three new COVID-19 test results — bringing the total number of positive tests to nine.
According to Chemung County officials, as of March 26, a total of 199 people have been tested with those nine confirmed cases. Officials added that 94 tests are pending, and those individuals remain in quarantine as tests are received.
For additional information, go to www.chemungcountyny.gov or call the Chemung County COVID-19 hotline at 607-873-1813.
