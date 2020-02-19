SAYRE — A Barton man is facing numerous charges after Sayre Borough Police alleged that he fled from officers in a high speed chase through Spring Street back in October.
According to police, Peter Luis Venegas, 38, was charged with two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude officers, which are third-degree felonies; three counts of recklessly endangering another person, which are second-degree misdemeanors; one misdemeanor count each of resisting arrest and possession of a small amount of marijuana; and other summary traffic offenses for his role in the incident, which began on Spring Street near the Dandy Mini Mart shortly after 3 a.m. on Oct. 20.
Police said at that time, officers were responding to a report of a woman wanting her boyfriend, later identified as Venegas, to get out of her vehicle, which he would not do. The report from the woman also stated that he was heading south on Spring Street in a white SUV.
Police explained that as officers approached the scene, they observed a white SUV being driven recklessly in the parking lot of the Williams Subaru dealership before exiting the parking lot and crossing Spring Street at a high rate of speed, causing the vehicle to jump the curb and travel into the greenspace on the west side of the roadway.
Upon officers activating their emergency lights and sirens, the vehicle then headed south towards a Sayre police vehicle, forcing the officer to swerve off the roadway to avoid a collision with the SUV, said police.
A chase then ensued, with Venegas reaching speeds of approximately 70 to 80 miles-per-hour on Spring Street and illegally passing another vehicle near the railroad tracks, police said.
When Venegas reached the intersection where Spring Street turns into Mohawk Street, he lost control of the vehicle and struck the curb with his driver’s side, causing the passenger side tires to lift into the air and nearly rolling the SUV, said police.
Police stated that when the vehicle landed on all four tires, Venegas left the SUV and fled on foot north through a patch of woods, which were searched with negative results.
Upon investigating the situation further, officers learned from nearby utility workers that Venegas and his girlfriend had been involved in a struggle. When the workers yelled at Venegas to let her go, he got into the SUV and started doing donuts in the parking lot of the Williams Subaru dealership.
Venegas was arraigned Monday and subsequently jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley is scheduled for Feb. 25.
