ATHENS — The Athens School Board approved the district’s 2020-2021 budget during Thursday’s board meeting.
The vote was 7-1 in favor of approving the $40 million budget. Board member Chuck Frisbie was the lone no vote.
The district had been working on cutting into a $1.7 million deficit. Through a .5 mill tax increase, and moves such as cutting aid positions and a high school french position while also eliminating one assistant principal position, helped get the deficit down to around $1.1 million.
Business Manager Brendon Hitchcock explained that the district was balancing the budget by dipping into the reserve funds for this year’s budget.
The district had asked the Athens Area Education Association to take a pay freeze for at least six months, but according to School Board President John Johnson the two sides have yet to reach an agreement.
Even with the budget passed, the two sides will continue to negotiate, according to Johnson.
Editor’s Note: For more on the Athens school budget and other items from Thursday’s board meeting, check out Saturday’s Morning Times.
