SAYRE — The Sayre Area School District, the Bradford County Regional Arts Council and the Sayre Historical Society are teaming up to present a Welcome Back to School Walk and History Presentation on Saturday evening.
The socially-distanced walk, which begins at 7 p.m., will follow the Island Pond Walking route. Route maps will be available outside the Lockhart Street Bowl by entering from Hopkins Street.
At 8 p.m., walkers and those who may just enjoy history, can gather inside Lockhart Street Bowl for the presentation given by Sayre Historical Society member and historian Jim Nobles.
The presentation will connect points along the walking route with their historical significance. The presentation will be on a screen provided by the Bradford County Regional Arts Council who will also have snacks available for sale.
There will be a limit of 250 people, and masks and social distancing are required.
Flashlights are encouraged for the walk. Participants can bring a chair or blanket to sit on during the presentation.
The Island Pond Walking Route is brought to you by a grant partnership with The Guthrie Clinic and PA Walkworks. PA Walkworks is funded by the PA Department of Health through the Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.