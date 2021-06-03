The Valley lost a legend on Tuesday night as longtime Choice 102 owner and broadcaster Chuck Carver passed away unexpectedly.
Tributes to Carver have poured in since the news broke — from local leaders to avid listeners and friends of the beloved broadcaster.
“Our hearts are heavy today,” said Dr. Joseph Scopelliti, President and CEO of The Guthrie Clinic. “We have lost a partner, colleague and friend. Chuck was the voice of the Valley, and while his voice is now silenced, his words and legacy will live on in his lasting contributions to our community.”
“Extremely sad news. My kid always called him the ‘Voice of their childhood.’ A major loss to our community,” Kelly Cole wrote on Facebook.
Carver, who joined the Valley radio station in 1976, was living in Lititz, Pennsylvania after selling The Choice to Dave and Irene Radigan last year.
After his graduation from Ohio State University, Carver joined the Valley radio station and served as an announcer, news director, station manager and general manager for 10 years. In 1986, he joined Todd Bowers, Larry Brown and Peg Croft in purchasing the stations from Robert Klose.
Carver helped turn The Choice into a Valley institution. During his time, the radio station has won more than 100 state and national first place awards for programming excellence for its news, sports, editorials, public affairs, morning team and shows like Scholarship Challenge and Christmas is for Kids.
The legendary broadcaster started Scholarship Challenge in 1980 and hosted every program for the past 40 years. He asked more than 6,300 participants over 31,000 questions during that span. The 24-team high school quiz show has awarded more than $210,000 in prize money to local school districts.
Editor’s Note: Look for more on Carver’s life and legacy in a future edition of the Morning Times.
