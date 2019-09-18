WAVERLY — Waverly officials continued to discuss the possible elimination of the village’s tax assessor position once its current assessor, Julie Dugan, steps down.
The elimination of the tax assessor would also dissolve the village’s tax assessment board, and the municipality would adopt the Town of Barton’s tax and equalization rates. The village’s equalization is approximately 40 percent while Barton’s is about 85 percent.
The board of trustees still did not make a formal action on the matter, exercising caution as they approach the situation.
“The village isn’t going to generate any more revenue. Our budget is our budget,” said Ayres. “It’s just the way it’s metered out through the assessment process per property. It’s not a cash grab. We’re not pumping up the books. It’s just do we want to remain in the assessment business?”
If the village moved forward with the proposal, it would result in taxes going down for some residents, and increased taxes for others — typically those who have owned their homes for long periods of time.
The proposal would also save the municipality money by eliminating the assessor’s salary, the tax assessment grievance day and the board of reviews, as well as lawsuits regarding taxes.
“We’re the only (village) in the county that has its own tax assessor,” village clerk Michele Wood added. “We’re one of the rare ones.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.