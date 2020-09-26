Forgery
Adam Bradley Brady, 35, of Sayre, was charged with felony forgery.
Athens Township Police said around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, an officer was dispatched to New World Tobacco for a report of a man who had tried making a purchase with a fake $100 bill and then left in a Gray Honda. Police saw the vehicle pull into the Lowe’s parking lot, where he was questioned about the incident and taken into custody.
He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29.
Harassment
Mark Davidovich, 53, of Athens, was charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats and summary harassment.
Athens Township police said on Sept. 1, they were dispatched to a Meadowlark Drive home for a report of an intoxicated male waiving a gun and making threats. Davidovich was disarmed by the time police arrived, although police ended up struggling with him after he started walking toward several long guns that were leaning against the stairs.
Police said Davidovich repeated threats toward an officer while he was being transported by EMS to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for a mental health evaluation, and also threatened hospital security once there.
He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail, but is currently out on bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29.
Possession
Joel Duane Vanderpool, 37, of Wysox, was charged with felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and misdemeanor tamper with/fabricate physical evidence.
Pennsylvania State Police said around 2:22 a.m. on May 26, a trooper stopped a van matching the description given by someone who had overdosed after buying $40 worth of brown heroin from Vanderpool. Police said the woman was dropped off at the hospital earlier that night by someone who didn’t provide hospital staff any additional information other than that his first name was Joel. Vanderpool confessed to being with the victim and burning the paraphernalia after she overdosed.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29.
Possession
Gwenn Marie Fassett, 41, of Laceyville was charged with the misdemeanors manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; use/possession of drug paraphernalia; DUI: controlled substance – schedule 1 – first offense; and the summary violations of careless driving and period for requiring lighted lamps.
Pennsylvania State Police said around 9:11 p.m. on Sept. 12, a trooper pulled Fassett over along Route 6 after seeing her 2012 Chrysler 200 driving east without its headlights on. Upon approaching the vehicle, police said Fassett acted abnormally by twitching and was unable to sit still. She also had constricted pupils.
She showed multiple signs of impairment during field sobriety testing. A probable cause search of her vehicle uncovered a digital scale, a bag with 15 grams of methamphetamine, multiple clear Ziploc baggies, two spoons, $3,358 in cash, THC oils, THC wax, and a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine residue.
She was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29.
Possession
Alexis Anne Torres, 19, of Towanda was charged with misdemeanor marijuana – small amount personal use, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and summary improper display plate.
Pennsylvania State Police said around 6:18 p.m. on Aug. 21, a trooper stopped Torres on Lake Road after seeing that her Hyundai Sonata didn’t have a license plate. Police smelled marijuana from the vehicle and uncovered a small amount of the drug from the center console through a probable cause search.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 13.
DUI
Bruce E. Babcock, 58, of Athens, was charged with the misdemeanor charges of DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely – first offense, DUI: highest rate of alcohol – first offense, DUI: controlled substance – schedule 1 – first offense, DUI: controlled substance – combination alcohol/drugs – first offense, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana – small amount personal use, and summary restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
Athens Township police said on June 27, a patrolman observed a black Jeep Cherokee turning onto Sheshequin Road and crossing into the opposite lane and, after turning onto Orange Hill Road, nearly hitting a guiderail. The vehicle was stopped along McKinney Hill Road.
Police smelled alcohol and said Babcock slurred his word and admitted to having some beer and marijuana beforehand. An open Keystone Light can was found in a koozie on the passenger side floorboard. Field sobriety testing showed signs of impairment and blood testing revealed a blood alcohol concentration of .249% as well as 1.7 ng/mL delta-9 THC.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 16.
Stolen vehicle
Hanna Laurie Taylor, 39, of Canton, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of motor vehicles.
Pennsylvania State Police said around 1:24 p.m. on Sept. 5, the victim reported to police that his 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe was missing from his Ellis Hill Road residence in Towanda. Neighbors reported that the vehicle was taken by Taylor, who the victim didn’t know. A check of the vehicle’s registration revealed that Taylor was involved in a DUI crash with the vehicle on Sept. 1.
She was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail. A formal arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 1.
Possession
Kalie Jo Elia, 18, of Athens, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a small amount of marijuana – personal use, summary drivers required to be licensed, and summary maximum speed limits.
Pennsylvania State Police said around 1:44 p.m. on Sept. 7, a trooper observed a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling 56 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone on Sheshequin Road, just south of the Athens Township border with Sheshequin Township. The vehicle smelled of marijuana, and police discovered a blunt and mason jar with marijuana inside.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 28.
Simple assault
Joshua David Swain, 35, of Columbia Cross Roads, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment.
Pennsylvania State Police said around 12:28 a.m. on Sept. 11, they were called to a Route 414 residence in Franklin Township for a verbal altercation that turned physical. Swain was found at his home.
Swain was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $30,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 23.
Possession
Heather Ann Shedden, 30, of Canton, was charged with misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and resist arrest.
Pennsylvania State Police said around 5:35 p.m. on Aug. 28, Shedden, a known fugitive, was found near a Route 414 residence, where she failed to comply with multiple orders and tried to jump into a creek. She was tackled and found in possession of 26 unused hypodermic needles, which she said were for using methamphetamine.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 14.
Possession
Jacob Brian Lamphere, 31, of Monreoton, was charged with misdemeanor marijuana – small amount personal use.
Pennsylvania State Police said around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 25, Lamphere showed up to the Towanda station to report suspicious activities. When asked if he had any weapons or anything illegal on him before entering the station. He pulled out a small bag of marijuana.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 14.
Possession
Riellie Gordon Brennan, 18, of Sayre, was charged with misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pennsylvania State Police said around 1:21 a,m, on Aug. 15, while responding to a call in the area of Summit Road and Turkey Lane in North Towanda Township, a trooper encountered Brennan who smelled of marijuana. He was found in possession of a burned marijuana cigarette, a container with suspected marijuana, a grinder with suspected marijuana, two rolled up marijuana cigarettes, a packet of rolling paper, a black scale with suspected marijuana residue, a glass container with suspected marijuana.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 14.
Hit-and-run
Robert Michael Lutz, 38, of New Albany, was charged with the misdemeanors of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance – schedule 1 – first offense, DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability – first offense, illegal operation of a vehicle without ignition interlock, and the summary violations of disregard traffic lane, driving at safe speed, careless driving, accident with damage to unattended vehicle or property, and fail to notify police of accident damage to vehicle
Pennsylvania State Police said around 2 a.m. on July 2, a trooper was dispatched to a hit-and-run accident on James Street involving a black Chevy Tahoe and Global Tungsten and Powders Corp. property. Lutz was found after police were told he was walking toward the North Towanda Dandy Mini Mart. Lutz was transported to the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital by ambulance after complaining about his injuries. Police said Lutz admitted to using meth earlier. A hypodermic needle with residue was found inside the vehicle. It also didn’t have an ignition interlock device.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.