SOUTH WAVERLY — Rep. Tina Pickett and the South Waverly Fire Department awarded lifetime membership honors to three volunteers from the department on Tuesday, as well three top responder plaques.
Tim Anderson, Susan McConnell and Patrick Wakefield were recognized as lifetime members. Lifetime members have 25 years or more under their belt for volunteering for the department.
Pickett presented McConnell and Wakefield (Anderson was not present) with citations recognizing their dedication and service to the community and the South Waverly Fire Department.
“The House of Representatives of Pennsylvania is always pleased to celebrate those individuals who selflessly devote themselves to ensuring the safety of our fellow citizens,” Pickett said. “(Wakefield) has made himself available at all hours of the day and night, often at great personal risk and to protect the lives and property of those in his community. He is a sterling example of the most cherished traditions of duty, sacrifice and citizenship.”
Pickett also discussed the importance of volunteers who don’t fight fires but rather help with paperwork, fundraising and other administrative duties, using McConnell as a prime example of the work those volunteers do for the department.
“Demonstrating outstanding loyalty to the noble goals and principals of this company, (McConnell) has generously contributed to the welfare of the organization and its members throughout 25 years plus,” Pickett said.
McConnell and Wakefield were also presented with life member plaques by the fire department.
“The fun part is being able to help other people in the community and making sure everybody is safe. If that’s the least we can do, that’s a plus,” Wakefield said.
Following the lifetime membership, the fire department recognized the top three responders of the department for 2018.
Missy VanNess was recognized with 26 calls; while not present, Brett Beildeman Jr. was recognized with 30 calls; and the top responder, who rides his bicycle to every call and practice, Terrell Chapman was recognized with 37 calls.
Beildeman Jr., Chapman and VanNess also received commemorative top responder plaques in recognition of the calls they went on last year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.